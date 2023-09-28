Kari Lake to announce Senate run for Sinema's seat in Arizona

Kari Lake attending the first Republican debate in August as a surrogate for Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kari Lake told the WSJ she'll announce at a rally on Oct. 10 that she's running for Senate in 2024, setting up a possible three-way race with Independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Why it matters: Lake, who still hasn't accepted her narrow loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 governor's race, is one of former President Trump's most vocal defenders and has been discussed as a possible 2024 running mate — though her Senate run could complicate that equation.

Lake has acted as a top surrogate for Trump on TV and at the Republican debates, solidifying her status as one of the top stars of the MAGA wing of the party.

What to watch: The likely three-way battle will expose deep divisions in both major parties on whether to appeal to their bases or independents in a critical 2024 battleground state, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke and Hans Nichols write.