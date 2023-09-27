Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday party rescheduled over gov't shutdown threat

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A potential government shutdown might snare federal services, but it's not going to spoil Jimmy Carter's birthday party.

Driving the news: The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is now hosting the former president's 99th birthday celebration on Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 1, his actual birthday. The library and museum could close if lawmakers don't reach an agreement before midnight on Saturday.

"We want to make sure we are celebrating regardless of what Congress does," Tony Clark, the site's public affairs director, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

If a shutdown is averted, the library and museum will host the same festivities again on Sunday, per the AJC.

The big picture: Federal functions deemed non-essential will be paused if the divided House does not pass 12 appropriation bills before the end of the month, a prospect that looks increasingly unlikely.

Congress is nearing the Sept. 30 federal funding deadline with no resolution in sight.

Zoom in: Carter, who has been receiving hospice care since February, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance earlier this month in their Georgia hometown for the Plains Peanut Festival.

Go deeper: The history of government shutdowns and how long they last