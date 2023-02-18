Jimmy Carter to begin receiving hospice care

Former President Jimmy in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

Driving the news: "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the former President's charity said in a statement.

The 98-year-old has "the full support of his family and his medical team."

The big picture: As the 39th president, Carter tried in his term to forge a "competent and compassionate" U.S. government. He is the longest-living former president in U.S. history.

Of note: Carter announced in 2015 that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain.