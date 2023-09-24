2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Former President Jimmy Carter makes rare public appearance ahead of birthday
Former President Jimmy Carter and ex-first lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance over the weekend in their Georgia hometown for the Plains Peanut Festival.
Driving the news: "Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the Carter Center wrote in an online post Sunday in a repost of a spectator's video of the longest-married first couple traveling by SUV at the event a day earlier.
- "We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!" added the post about the longest-living president in U.S. history, who was born on Oct. 1, 1924 and grew up on a peanut butter farm.
The big picture: Jimmy Carter had not been seen in public for months and has been receiving hospice care since February.
- Rosalyn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May, but the couple still live together at their Plains home.
