Former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, in 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter and ex-first lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance over the weekend in their Georgia hometown for the Plains Peanut Festival.

Driving the news: "Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the Carter Center wrote in an online post Sunday in a repost of a spectator's video of the longest-married first couple traveling by SUV at the event a day earlier.

"We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!" added the post about the longest-living president in U.S. history, who was born on Oct. 1, 1924 and grew up on a peanut butter farm.

The big picture: Jimmy Carter had not been seen in public for months and has been receiving hospice care since February.

Rosalyn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May, but the couple still live together at their Plains home.

