Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy

Then-Sen. Joe Biden, former president Jimmy Carter, and Jill Biden at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Biden said former President Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy after he dies, per a White House pool report Monday night.

Driving the news: Biden made the comments while discussing the health issues of Carter, who's receiving hospice care, during a Democratic National Committee fund-raiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, which was attended by about 40 guests.

What he's saying: "I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it's finally caught up with him," Biden said, according to the pool report.

"But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough," he added.

"He asked me to do his eulogy. Excuse me, I shouldn't say that."

