33 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
President Biden said former President Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy after he dies, per a White House pool report Monday night.
Driving the news: Biden made the comments while discussing the health issues of Carter, who's receiving hospice care, during a Democratic National Committee fund-raiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, which was attended by about 40 guests.
What he's saying: "I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it's finally caught up with him," Biden said, according to the pool report.
- "But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough," he added.
- "He asked me to do his eulogy. Excuse me, I shouldn't say that."
