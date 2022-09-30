2 hours ago - Politics
🥳 Happy 98th birthday, President Carter!
Former President Jimmy Carter — the nation’s longest-living president — reaches another milestone this weekend.
- Carter turns 98 on Saturday, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is charging $0.98 admission for everyone 17 and older. (Children 16 and under are free.)
Enjoy your weekend, sir!
