🥳 Happy 98th birthday, President Carter!

Kristal Dixon
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter ride in the 25th annual Peanut Festival parade last weekend in Plains, Ga. Credit: Jill Stuckey.

Former President Jimmy Carter — the nation’s longest-living president — reaches another milestone this weekend.

  • Carter turns 98 on Saturday, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is charging $0.98 admission for everyone 17 and older. (Children 16 and under are free.)

Enjoy your weekend, sir!

