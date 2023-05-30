Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter on Feb. 6, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: "She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the Carter's charity said in a statement.

Of note: Former President Jimmy Carter has been receiving hospice care since February.

Zoom out: Throughout her time in public life, the former first lady has worked to improve access to care and to decrease stigma around mental health issues, the Carter Center noted.