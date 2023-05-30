2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: "She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the Carter's charity said in a statement.
Of note: Former President Jimmy Carter has been receiving hospice care since February.
Zoom out: Throughout her time in public life, the former first lady has worked to improve access to care and to decrease stigma around mental health issues, the Carter Center noted.
- "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support," the charity said. "We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.""