Second Democratic senator calls on Menendez to resign after bribery indictment

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) during a pre-taped interview on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., June 22. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Monday became the second Democratic senator to call for Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) resignation following his federal indictment on bribery charges.

Why it matters: Menendez has defied growing calls to resign from lawmakers, including a number of House Democrats and leading New Jersey Democrats.

Sen. John Fetterman on Saturday called for the embattled New Jersey lawmaker to step down.

"Senator Menendez has broken the public trust and should resign from the U.S. Senate," Brown said in a statement on Monday.

The big picture: Menendez defended himself Monday during his first public appearance since the indictment and said that he believes he will be exonerated.

"The allegations leveled against me are just that — allegations," Menendez said.

Zoom in: Nearly half of the Democrats in New Jersey's congressional delegation and several leading New Jersey Democrats, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have all called for Menendez to resign.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Go deeper: Pressure grows on Bob Menendez to resign from Senate after indictment