Second Democratic senator calls on Menendez to resign after bribery indictment

Erin Doherty
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and moderator Chuck Todd appear in a pre taped interview on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C. Thursday, June 22, 2023

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) during a pre-taped interview on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., June 22. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Monday became the second Democratic senator to call for Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) resignation following his federal indictment on bribery charges.

Why it matters: Menendez has defied growing calls to resign from lawmakers, including a number of House Democrats and leading New Jersey Democrats.

  • Sen. John Fetterman on Saturday called for the embattled New Jersey lawmaker to step down.
  • "Senator Menendez has broken the public trust and should resign from the U.S. Senate," Brown said in a statement on Monday.

The big picture: Menendez defended himself Monday during his first public appearance since the indictment and said that he believes he will be exonerated.

  • "The allegations leveled against me are just that — allegations," Menendez said.

Zoom in: Nearly half of the Democrats in New Jersey's congressional delegation and several leading New Jersey Democrats, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have all called for Menendez to resign.

  • Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.
  • He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

