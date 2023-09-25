Second Democratic senator calls on Menendez to resign after bribery indictment
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Monday became the second Democratic senator to call for Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) resignation following his federal indictment on bribery charges.
Why it matters: Menendez has defied growing calls to resign from lawmakers, including a number of House Democrats and leading New Jersey Democrats.
- Sen. John Fetterman on Saturday called for the embattled New Jersey lawmaker to step down.
- "Senator Menendez has broken the public trust and should resign from the U.S. Senate," Brown said in a statement on Monday.
The big picture: Menendez defended himself Monday during his first public appearance since the indictment and said that he believes he will be exonerated.
- "The allegations leveled against me are just that — allegations," Menendez said.
Zoom in: Nearly half of the Democrats in New Jersey's congressional delegation and several leading New Jersey Democrats, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have all called for Menendez to resign.
- Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.
- He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.
