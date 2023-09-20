Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) led a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) with 45 other Republican senators on Monday criticizing his decision to no longer enforce the chamber's dress code for its members.

What they're saying: "Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent," said the letter, signed by all but three Republican senators.

The big picture: The new directive enables Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes, per Axios' Hans Nichols and Barak Ravid, who first reported news of the rule's relaxation over the weekend.

Fetterman has favored gym shorts and hoodies over the business attire traditionally required in the chamber since returning to the Senate after being treated for clinical depression earlier this year.

He said Tuesday he didn't think the matter would be a big issue, per the New York Times. "The Republicans think I'm going to burst through the doors and start break dancing on the floor in shorts," he said.

What they're saying: Representatives for Schumer did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but he told Nichols and Ravid earlier: "Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit."

Read the letter in full, via DocumentCloud: