Sen. Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression treatment

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center on Wednesday seeking treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday in a statement.

Zoom in: Fetterman's office said his depression "only became more severe in recent weeks" and he was "recommended inpatient care" at Walter Reed. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs," per chief of staff Adam Jentleson.

Fetterman, who won his first term in the Senate during the midterms, has been facing health challenges since his 2022 Senate campaign.

He had a stroke in 2022 that required extensive rehab.

The lawmaker was in the hospital last week after feeling lightheaded before tests ruled out another stroke.

His staff has previously described the toll that Fetterman's recovery has taken on him.

“What you’re supposed to do to recover from this is do as little as possible,” Jentleson told the New York Times in a story last week.

But Fetterman “was forced to do as much as possible — he had to get back to the campaign trail. It’s hard to claw that back.”

Fetterman's victory in Pennsylvania after a historic race saw Democrats flip a key seat and ultimately retain control of the Senate. He previously served as the state's lieutenant governor and the former mayor of steel town Braddock.

The big picture: Politicians rarely speak about their own challenges with mental health.

But some recent examples include:

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a veteran of the war in Iraq, who lives with PTSD.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), another veteran of the war in Iraq, who lives with PTSD.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has disclosed her experience with depression.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has shared that she sought out therapy after the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Smith commended Fetterman for seeking treatment in a statement on Twitter Thursday. "In the short time I’ve worked with John Fetterman, I’ve been struck by his resilience and heart. John is doing exactly what he should do."

