Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Sen. Fetterman hospitalized after "feeling lightheaded" in D.C.
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been hospitalized after he "began feeling lightheaded" during a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.
Driving the news: Fetterman, who was hospitalized last May after having a stroke, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests, per the statement. "Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke," the statement noted.
- However, doctors were running more tests and the senator would remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
- "He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," the statement added.
The big picture: Fetterman had a stroke days before the Democratic primary, which he won comfortably.
- He said when questioned during an October televised debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz about his fitness to serve that "transparency is about showing up" as he emphasized his doctor's positive outlook on his recovery.
- The former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania went on to flip the formerly Republican-held U.S. Senate seat for the Democrats at last year's midterm elections.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.