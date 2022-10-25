Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday in Harrisburg for their first and only televised debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is emerging as the bellwether state on the Senate map, with Oz, a Republican, and Fetterman, a Democrat, statistically tied in most of the latest polling. Republican and Democratic strategists believe the party that wins this race will hold the Senate majority next year.

Context: A classic battleground, the state narrowly voted for Trump in 2016 before backing Biden in 2020.

Fetterman is trying to make atypical inroads with blue-collar voters that have swung Republican lately, while Oz is training his focus on winning swing voters in the battleground Philadelphia and Pittsburgh suburbs.

They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

Zoom out: This is the only debate between Oz and Fetterman, and the stakes couldn't be higher. Fetterman agreed to debate Oz in September, roughly four months after he experienced a stroke just days before winning the Democratic nomination.

The Democrat's campaign in a statement called the debate "unprecedented."

"There’s never been a closed-captioned political debate in a high-profile Senate race where one of the candidates is dealing with a lingering auditory processing challenge while recovering from a stroke."'

Fetterman requested closed captioning so he can better understand the questions and was granted the accommodation.

Details: Oz has relentlessly attacked Fetterman's progressive positions on crime in his campaign ads. Fetterman's campaign, meanwhile, has been slamming Oz for opposing abortion rights.

Worth noting: Political debates have been dwindling in races up and down the ballot, all over the country, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

How to watch: The debate will be streamed on multiple websites, including PIX11 and dcnewsnow.com.

This story will be updated.