Oprah backs Oz rival Fetterman in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race

Oprah Winfrey at an event in Los Angeles, California, in September. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has thrown her support behind Democrat John Fetterman, who's running against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Winfrey's support comes days out from the crucial election that may tip the balance of power in Congress. Fetterman's Trump-endorsed rival made many appearances on Winfrey's long-running daytime talk show as Dr. Oz.

Calls for Winfrey to endorse Fetterman escalated in the wake of his televised debate with Oz last month.

What they're saying: "If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said during an online event on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fetterman responded by tweeting, "WELCOME TO #TEAMFETTERMAN, @Oprah!!"

The big picture: Winfrey noted at the event that the Pennsylvania election was not the only race that matters and highlighted several other Democrats she'd like to see win during the midterm elections and gubernatorial races, Today.com reports.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.