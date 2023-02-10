Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was discharged from the George Washington University Hospital on Friday evening after being hospitalized earlier in the week, his spokesperson said.

Driving the news: Joe Calvello, Fetterman's director of communications, said CT, CTA and MRI tests ruled out a stroke, while results from an EEG test “came back normal, with no evidence of seizures.”

"John is looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday," Calvello said on Twitter.

Catch up quick: Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday after he started "feeling lightheaded" during a Senate Democratic retreat.

The Pennsylvania senator underwent testing at the hospital on Wednesday. The initial test results, which were released Thursday, did not show signs of a stroke, his office said.

The big picture: Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the Democratic primary back in May of 2022, which he ended up winning. He recovered and went on to flip the Pennsylvania seat for the Democrats during the midterm elections.

