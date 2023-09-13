Biden campaign fundraising off GOP impeachment inquiry

President Biden disembarks from Air Force One in New Delhi on Sept. 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden's presidential campaign sent a fundraising email on Wednesday slamming the impeachment inquiry and urging supporters to "show that you're standing with the president."

Why it matters: It's the first fundraising email from Biden's campaign since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) launched the inquiry.

Driving the news: "Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA Republicans just launched a beyond ridiculous impeachment inquiry into President Biden," said the fundraising email, signed by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This inquiry is theater — theater with bad actors. They're literally fighting over who gets the credit for the idea."

"While MAGA Republicans will stop at nothing to try to destroy President Biden and our record, they have powerful people standing in their way: you and the millions of people who are standing with us right now."

State of play: McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing three House committees to launch the impeachment inquiry into the president.

The White House blasted the effort as "extreme politics at its worst."

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. "[McCarthy's] own Republican members have said so."

Zoom out: Former President Trump, who is facing 91 criminal counts across four different jurisdictions, has seized on his mountain of legal woes to invigorate supporters, repeatedly fundraising off of the multiple indictments.

