Over 75% of voters want maximum age limit for elected officials, poll shows

Over three-fourths of Americans think there should be a maximum age limit for elected officials, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey.

Why it matters: The poll comes as attention toward the age of politicians has been in the spotlight after several incidents, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) freezing in front of reporters and ongoing concerns about President Biden's age.

By the numbers: 77% of those surveyed said there should be "maximum age limits for elected officials," meaning "after they reach a certain age, they are not permitted to hold office any longer."

The concern proved to be bipartisan, with 76% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans calling for maximum age limits for elected officials.

45% of respondents said the maximum age limit for elected officials should be 70.

A combined 30% of respondents said either 50 or 60 should be the maximum age.

Only 18% said 80 should be the maximum age limit for elected officials.

Between the lines: Over half think the job of the president is "too demanding for someone over the age of 75," though 38% said "it depends."

78% "mostly agree" with the statement that most legislators and elected officials over the age of 75 "[r]aise concerns about [an elected official's] ability to perform their job," compared to 22% who "mostly disagree."

80% said they "mostly agree" that a legislator or an elected official over 75 would "[r]isk being out of touch with the times," but 20% said they "mostly disagree."

Worth noting: The median age of the Senate is 65, according to Pew Research. The House of Representatives' median age is 57.

Sixteen senators are 75 or older, and 18 are between 74 and 70.

In the House, 43 U.S. Representatives are 75 or older, and 42 are between 74 and 70.

Zoom out: Biden is not the only elected official who has been part of the conversation on age limits for politicians.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that a majority of likely voters think McConnell's age and health "severely limit his job abilities" after the 81-year-old had his second apparent freeze-up in as many months in August.

A May 2023 poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that two-thirds of California voters felt Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 90, was "no longer fit for office," though respondents were not asked if her age was a factor in their answer.

And in this new poll, over half think the job of U.S. senator is, "too demanding" for someone over the age of 75.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 2,335 adults between Sept. 5-8 and has a margin of error of ±2.7 points.