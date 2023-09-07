Share on email (opens in new window)

Toxic smoke from Canada's historic wildfires is drifting across the U.S. — triggering air quality alerts across much of Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota and Nebraska through Thursday.

The big picture: Canadian officials warn there's no immediate let-up in sight from the country's worst-ever wildfire season left an estimated 41 million acres of land razed and repeatedly choked North American cities with unhealthy smoke since the summer, sending carbon emissions to record levels and posing a grave threat to people's health.

Multiple studies show climate change is a key driver behind increased wildfire risk, and a World Weather Attribution study last month found global warming had more than doubled the likelihood of extreme fire weather conditions in eastern Canada

State of play: 1,008 wildfires were burning across Canada as of late Wednesday, per the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Canadian wildfire smoke was expected to impact much of the Northern and Central Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Of note: The carbon emissions amounted to more than double the previous Canadian annual total estimated fire emissions record last month.

By early September, the fires had spewed about 400 megatonnes of carbon, Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at CAMS, noted in an online post on Tuesday.

