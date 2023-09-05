Capitol physician rules out seizure and stroke in McConnell freeze-ups
Congress’ attending physician Tuesday said there's “no evidence” of a "seizure disorder or stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease" leading to freeze-ups by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.).
Why it matters: The revelation came in a letter released by the Kentucky senator’s office just hours before the Senate is scheduled to return from a month-long recess.
Driving the news: Dr. Brian P. Monahan said in the letter that McConnell has undergone a series of tests and consultations since his latest apparent freeze up during a news conference last month.
- These included brain MRI imaging and consultations with multiple neurologists for "a comprehensive neurology assessment," he wrote.
- Monahan concluded that there are "no changes recommended in treatment protocols" as the 81-year-old senator continues his recovery from a fall in March that resulted in a weeks-long recovery.
The Capitol physician said in a letter last week – a day after the most recent freeze up – that McConnelly was "medically clear" to continue working.
- "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," Monahan wrote.
The backdrop: McConnell's first freeze-up occurred in July, when he went silent for about 15 seconds during a press conference at the Capitol before being escorted back to his office by his Senate leadership colleagues.
- The latest incident involved a roughly 30-second freeze at an event in Kentucky.
- In both cases McConnell was able to complete the press conference, with his office chalking both incidents up to lightheadedness and his colleagues reaffirming their confidence in his leadership.