Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
McConnell "medically clear" to continue work after freezing episode, doctor says
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is "medically clear" to continue his work schedule, his doctor said in a release Thursday.
Driving the news: For the second time in a matter of weeks, McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday while speaking to reporters, sparking renewed concerns about his health.
- Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, said that he had consulted with McConnell and his neurology team.
- “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Monahan added.
Catch up quick: McConnell froze for about 30 seconds during a press conference Wednesday, and remained silent even as aides stepped in to speak with him. He eventually resumed the press conference but needed questions repeated to him.
- A similar incident occurred in July, and led to McConnell being escorted away from reporters.
- McConnell spent weeks recovering from a concussion after falling at an event back in March.
The big picture: Wednesday's incident prompted renewed questions regarding age limits for members of Congress, Axios' Hans Nichols writes.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.