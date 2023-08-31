White House urges Congress to avoid shutdown with short-term funding bill
The White House on Thursday asked Congress to adopt a short-term funding extension to avert a government shutdown, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget confirmed to Axios.
Driving the news: "Although the crucial work continues to reach a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, it is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed next month," the spokesperson said.
- The Washington Post first reported on the White House request.
- The White House also urged Congress to include other special budget fixes, known as anomalies, in any funding stopgaps.
- "We urge Congress to include these anomalies along with the critical emergency supplemental needs the administration transmitted earlier this month in any forthcoming CR, as they have done on a bipartisan basis many times in the past," the spokesperson said.
Zoom in: President Biden earlier this month unveiled a $24 billion supplemental funding request to Congress, which included additional funding for Ukraine and other foreign aid.
- It included $13 billion in defense spending and $7.3 billion in economic and humanitarian help for Ukraine.
The big picture: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the government funding negotiations are a "pretty big mess."
- "The Speaker and the president reached an agreement which I supported in connection with raising the debt ceiling to set spending levels for next year," he said.
- "The House then turned around and passed spending levels that were below that level," he added.
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) floated a possible short-term government funding measure during a House Republican Conference call earlier this month.
What's next: The government is on track to shut down on Oct. 1 if a new budget or stopgap isn't passed by Sept. 30.
