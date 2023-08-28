Share on email (opens in new window)

A makeshift memorial in Moscow on Sunday featuring a portrait of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed to be among the 10 people who died in last week's plane crash following genetic testing, Russian investigators said Sunday.

The big picture: The Russian Investigative Committee's announcement comes after Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder and European officials said that Prigozhin was likely killed in Wednesday's crash near Moscow.

What they're saying: "Molecular-genetic testing has been completed," per an Investigative Committee statement translated by the BBC.

"According to its results, the identities of all 10 deceased have been established, and they correspond to the list published in the flight manifest."

Flashback: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Prigozhin of treason for leading a Prigozhin's short-lived rebellion into Russia's interior in June.

Of note: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called Western suggestions that may have been behind the mercenary boss' killing "an absolute lie."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Russian Investigative Committee and further context.