It's the Pacific Northwest's turn to see scorchingly high temperatures as a heat dome builds across the region over the next several days. At the same time, extreme heat will continue to languish across the Gulf Coastal states.

Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from California's Central Valley to all of Oregon and Washington State through this week.

High temperatures are forecast to soar into the low 90s°F in and around Puget Sound, including Seattle, and as high as the 110s°F in parts of Oregon, per the NWS.

"These temperatures combined with the duration of heat, expected to continue through this week, will increasingly pose a heightened health risk, especially for those without adequate air conditioning," the NWS warns.

On average, extreme heat is the top weather-related killer each year in the U.S.

Of note: Heat waves are especially dangerous in areas where air conditioning is not yet widespread, which includes parts of the Pacific Northwest. Heat waves of this magnitude used to be rare there but are becoming more common as the global climate warms.

Context: Studies show that human-caused climate change is making heat waves longer, hotter, and more common.

Scientists concluded that a 2021 heat wave in the same region, while more severe, would have been "virtually impossible" were it not for the added greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels for energy.

By the numbers: Portland, Ore., could see three days in a row with highs in the triple digits, beginning today.

Salem, Ore., could see its highest temperature on record in August if the temperature exceeds 108°F, which may happen Monday or Tuesday.

Seattle is forecast to see highs near 90°F through late this week.

Overnight low temperatures will remain elevated particularly in urban areas, increasing the threat to public health.

Zoom in: The Pacific Northwest is currently in moderate to severe drought, and the combination of hot conditions and occasionally gusty winds during the next few days have prompted the NWS to issue red flag warnings for elevated wildfire risk.

What's next: While the hot weather pattern may relent late this week, allowing cooler air to move in, NWS forecasters at the Portland office noted that this is a lower confidence forecast than usual.

Meanwhile, in the South and Southeast, sweltering conditions are maintaining their grip from Florida to Texas, with a brief letup likely this week before punishing high temperatures and humidity returns.

According to NOAA data, Florida had its warmest July on record while Louisiana had its second-warmest July. Arizona and New Mexico also had their warmest July.

