Georgia takes the spotlight among Trump’s legal woes
All signs point to a big week ahead for the probe into former President Trump's 2020 election subversion efforts in Georgia. The Fulton County DA looks set to put the case before a grand jury this week.
The big picture: Sources told CNN that new evidence directly ties Trump's team to a January 2021 breach of voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia. We dig deeper into how this connects to the other legal troubles for Trump and those in his orbit.
- Plus, an update on the deadliest American wildfire in a century.
- And, how one lawsuit could put a chill on corporate diversity programs across America.
How to help Hawaii:
Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Dan Primack and Mike Allen.
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.