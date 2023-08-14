All signs point to a big week ahead for the probe into former President Trump's 2020 election subversion efforts in Georgia. The Fulton County DA looks set to put the case before a grand jury this week.

The big picture: Sources told CNN that new evidence directly ties Trump's team to a January 2021 breach of voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia. We dig deeper into how this connects to the other legal troubles for Trump and those in his orbit.

Plus, an update on the deadliest American wildfire in a century.

And, how one lawsuit could put a chill on corporate diversity programs across America.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Dan Primack and Mike Allen.

