Top Fox legal executive departs after $787 million Dominion settlement

Fox Corp. on Friday said that its longtime chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh would depart, months after Fox News lost a historic defamation suit to Dominion Voting Systems.

Why it matters: Reports suggest that Dinh pushed Fox Corp. to pursue a trial instead of settling sooner, a decision that ultimately cost the company $787 million in settlement claims and tens of millions more in legal costs.

Details: In a statement, Fox Corp. said Dinh will step down from his position and become a special advisor to the company effective Dec. 31.

Dinh said: "I look forward to continuing with FOX as Special Advisor, and to returning to my roots of working on multiple ventures and with many clients across a variety of disciplines."

Fox Corp. executive chair and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said the company appreciated Dinh's service to the company and that the Fox "will benefit from his counsel" as a special advisor.

Between the lines: Fox Corp. has let go of a few key personnel in the months following the Dominion settlement, including senior vice president Raj Shah and Fox News' star primetime anchor Tucker Carlson.

The big picture: Dinh joined Fox Corp. in 2018, and has led all legal and compliance matters, as well as regulatory and government affairs.

What to watch: Fox News faces several other defamation lawsuits related to airing 2020 election lies — most notably, a $2.7 billion case brought by election technology company Smartmatic.