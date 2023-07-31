FanDuel owner Flutter to shut down Fox Bet

Sports betting platform Fox Bet is shutting down, FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment and Fox Corp. announced Monday.

Why it matters: Despite the growing popularity of sports betting and brand power of broadcasters like Fox, the operations have not been easily profitable.

Catch up quick: Fox launched the sports betting platform in 2019 with The Stars Group, which was acquired by Dublin-based Flutter in 2020.

Flutter reported a loss of $313 million for its U.S. business in its 2022 annual report.

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said on a March earnings call that Fox Bet and PokerStars contributed only 3% of U.S. revenue and 30% of losses. He said he expected "between half and two-thirds of [$75 million in losses] to go away" if Fox Bet were shut down.

Details: Fox Bet will be phased out between Monday and Aug. 31.

Fox will retain the use of the Fox Bet brand and plans to launch a Fox Super 6 game — the name of its free-to-play contest picking the winners of games — later this summer, according to the release.

Fox will keep its 2.5% stake in Flutter and hold its option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel.

Between the lines: Fox had big plans for Fox Bet when it introduced the app in 2019, but those plans hit a snag over a lengthy legal dispute with Flutter in 2021 over the price that Fox would have to pay to buy a stake in FanDuel.

Last year, an arbitrator said that Fox has the right to buy an 18.6% stake in FanDuel from Flutter, but not at the price it was hoping for.

The legal drama delayed Fox's ability to roll out the app in the U.S.

What we're watching: Flutter had considered an IPO for FanDuel, but Flutter shareholders voted earlier this year for a U.S. stock listing of Flutter.