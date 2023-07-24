Exclusive: FanDuel hires Alison Kutler to lead responsible gaming

Share on email (opens in new window)

FanDuel has hired Alison Kutler as the company's vice president of sustainability and responsible gaming, Axios has learned.

State of play: As sports betting goes mainstream, operators are investing more resources into ensuring their customers are gambling responsibly.

Sports betting is now legal in 38 states plus D.C., and major sports leagues — long opposed to betting — are now partners in the fast-growing industry.

It's become more approachable and less stigmatized, but there are still serious risks associated with gambling of any kind.

Background: FanDuel is already a leader in responsible gaming. Hiring Kutler should help the company better protect consumers and work with regulators.

Kutler comes to FanDuel from NFT and blockchain developer Dapper Labs, where she served as senior vice president of global government affairs.

She had a similar role at Visa and has held multiple positions in the U.S. government, including as special advisor to the chairman of the FCC.

Now, she'll work in sports — a field she's loved her whole life.

"My parents said my first word was 'touchdown,'" Kutler, a Nebraska native, tells Axios.

What they're saying: "There is no higher priority at FanDuel than ensuring our customers play responsibly," FanDuel president Christian Genetski tells Axios.