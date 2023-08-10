Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The popular virtual world platform Roblox is planning to let some job applicants attend interviews virtually, as their avatars.

Driving the news: The interview option was announced as part of the unveiling today of the virtual Roblox Career Center that the company is pitching as a way to extend its reach to a wider pool of applicants.

Details: The virtual interviews will be rolled out slowly to "a small number of early career candidates," a Roblox rep tells Axios, and will be opt-in.

Interviewees and interviewers will both attend an interview as their Roblox avatars and use voice chat, in conjunction with emotes, to communicate.

Interviewees will also be able to animate their characters based on how they move in front of their web cameras, to be more expressive, the rep said.

In an announcement blog, the company said the avatar interviews would be for the "initial" stage of the recruitment process.

Between the lines: Roblox officials say their virtual career center is tailored toward early career applicants who are comfortable with the platform because, for many, they grew up using it.

Those kinds of applicants, the company wagers, will be comfortable researching Roblox history in the center's library or heading to a virtual room dedicated to "problem-solving assessments."

The center, by nature of being virtual and accessible anywhere in the world, is "eliminating geographic constraints from the recruiting process," the company said in a post.

State of play: For Roblox, avatar job interviews may further its image as a virtual-world leader.

People continue to flock to the platform. Roblox reported 65.5 million daily active users for the spring quarter.

But revenue, for a virtual economy tied to user-led creations, disappointed investors this week, leading Roblox's stock price to dive 20%.

The big picture: Roblox's virtual job interviews fit within a broader tech push to move activities customarily performed in the physical world into the so-called metaverse.

That concept, hotly promoted by Meta in recent years with ideas like company meetings conducted via avatar, stretches back to PlayStation Home's mid-2000s concept of watching movies together in a virtual theater or even early 2000s concerts staged in Second Life.

Uptake for such carry-overs from the physical world has been limited.

The bottom line: Roblox is trying anyway.

"This is an exciting time for us to test and understand the future of recruiting across both behavioral and technical interviews," the Roblox rep tells Axios.

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.