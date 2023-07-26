32 mins ago - Science
In photos: Wildfires rock 3 continents
Deadly wildfires burning across Europe, North America and North Africa have forced hundreds of people to evacuate as historic heat grips much of the Northern Hemisphere.
The big picture: New research shows this month's extreme weather would've been "virtually impossible" without human-driven climate change. Wildfires and climate change are intricately linked as warmer temperatures lead to more extreme fire weather days and drier vegetation that's more likely to burn.