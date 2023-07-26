Skip to main content
In photos: Wildfires rock 3 continents

A man reacts as a fire burns into the village of Gennadi on the Greek Aegean island of Rhodes, on July 25, 2023. Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

A man reacts as a wildfire burns at a village on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25. Wildfires raging across Greece in scorching temperatures have killed at least three people and forced mass evacuations in several tourist areas. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

Deadly wildfires burning across Europe, North America and North Africa have forced hundreds of people to evacuate as historic heat grips much of the Northern Hemisphere.

The big picture: New research shows this month's extreme weather would've been "virtually impossible" without human-driven climate change. Wildfires and climate change are intricately linked as warmer temperatures lead to more extreme fire weather days and drier vegetation that's more likely to burn.

An abandoned shed engulfed in flames is one of several fires that spread this evening, fuelled by strong winds in the province of Catania on July 25, 2023 in Catania, Italy. Italy is experiencing a severe heatwave, with 16 cities on red alert, including Palermo and Catania on the island of Sicily where temperatures reached 47C and authorities reported some 40 wildfires in the region.
A wildfire fueled by strong winds in in Catania — one of several fires that spread across Italy in searing heat on July 25. Italian officials this week confirmed the fire-related deaths of five people in Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia. Photo: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images
Burn out operations are currently being conducted on the #DiamondFire to protect the infrastructure in Sunflower and the Highway 87 corridor.
Burnout operations conducted on the Diamond Fire to protect a highway and infrastructure in Sunflower, northeast of Phoenix, Arizona, July 25. It's one of nine large fires burning in the state, per the NIFC. Nine large fires are also burning in New Mexico, six in Oregon, four in Idaho and one each in Colorado, Texas, Montana and Washington during a record heat wave. Photo: U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest/Facebook
The Young Creek (VA1735) wildfire, which is located within Tweedsmuir Park and approximately 35 kilometres west of Anahim Lake near Heckman Pass, in British Columbia, Canada, on July 25.
Canadian firefighters are still responding to a wildfire near Anahim Lake in southwest British Columbia, one of an estimated 1,071 burning across the country July 25 during an unprecedented season. Evacuation alerts were issued for over 1,000 properties due to another fire in southeastern B.C. on July 25. Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service/X
: A man inspects the inside of a burned building as deadly wildfires ravage settlements along the country's Mediterranean coast and firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish 15 fires in 8 cities, in Bejaia, Algeria on July 25.
A man inside a burned building in Bejaia, Algeria, on July 25 as wildfires ravage settlements along the country's Mediterranean coast. At least 34 people have died in the blazes. Photo: Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the skyline on July 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the skyline in Chicago as the Illinois city experienced some of the world's the worst air quality on July 25. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
People look the burnt car during wildfire in Jendouba, Tunisia on July 25, 2023. 450 hectares of forested areas were damaged due to wildfire on since July 12.
People beside a burnt car during a wildfire in Jendouba, Tunisia on July 25. Hundreds of acres of forested areas have been damaged due to wildfires in the country since July 12. Photo: Arbi Mahjoubi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Fire Boss firefighting amphibious aircraft flies over heavy smoke to drop water at a forest fire being fought by 409 operatives are fighting the flames, supported by 111 vehicles and 14 specialized aircraft and helicopters on July 25, 2023 in Cascais, Portugal. A fire with two active fronts in a forest area broke out around 4pm in the locality of Zambujeiro, Alcabideche, Cascais Municipality. Vehicle traffic is blocked between the Alvide and Cascais junctions on the A5 highway in both directions. Europe is suffering a wave of forest fires due to high temperatures in the continent.
An amphibious firefighting aircraft drops water over a massive forest in Cascais, Portugal, on July 25 during an ongoing heat wave. Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
A ship sails near the coastal town of Saranda as heavy smoke billows from the Greek Island of Corfu on July 25, 2023. Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on July 24, 2023, as the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires. Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
A ship sails near the Albanian coastal town of Sarandë as heavy smoke billows from the nearby Corfu, Greece, on July 25, one day after authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island, and as Kuçovë in west-central Albania hit an all-time hottest temperature for the country of 111°F. Photo: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images
Personnel work in the operations room of the firefighters of the Bouches-du-Rhône Department in Marseille, southern France on July, 25, 2023. The department is on "red alert", meaning there is an extreme risk of dangerous forest fires.
Firefighting personnel work on operations in Marseille, southern France on July, 25 during a "red alert" warning of an extreme risk of dangerous forest fires, as wildfires erupt across the French Riviera. Photo: Christophe Simon//AFP via Getty Images
