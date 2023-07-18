Chart: Renters are getting squeezed

Reproduced from Bank of America Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Years of staggering rent inflation are taking a toll: Renters are pulling back their spending on non-rent stuff.

What's happening: Spending growth among renters and homeowners used to largely move together. But starting in early 2022, a gap emerged — renters' spending growth started lagging that of owners, per Bank of America's internal card spending data.

This year, renters' spending growth has gone negative. In June, it was down 1.4% from a year ago.

Why it matters: It's another way of showing how homeowners who locked in low-rate mortgages before the Fed started hiking rates last year are effectively immune to a major slice of U.S. inflation — housing costs.

More than 60% of mortgage holders are sitting on rates below 4%.

Details: The spending gap emerged right around the time that rent inflation really took off — the consumer price index for rent surpassed its 2018-2019 average in early 2022, according to a report by Bank of America Institute.

"Renters' spending appears to have been sapped by rent inflation, while homeowners have been somewhat insulated from higher interest rates so far," the report noted.

What to watch: That insulation only benefits homeowners until they have to sell. As more home buyers take on higher mortgage costs — and rent inflation moderates, potentially — that gap could narrow again, BofA Institute notes in the report.