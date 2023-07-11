Chart: Why homeowners weren't crushed by the Fed's rate-hiking campaign

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most mortgage holders aren't feeling the pain of higher interest rates.

Why it matters: It's one reason the U.S. economy has so far proved resilient in the face of the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking campaign.

State of play: More than 60% of existing mortgage holders are sitting on rates below 4%, per a BlackKnight report out Monday.

Mortgage interest payments as a percentage of disposable income have remained relatively flat even as mortgage rates have soared, the St. Louis Fed noted in a recent blog post.

That's left homeowners in the U.S. fairly insulated from rate shock. Unless, of course, they need to sell their house.

Meanwhile, the 30-year mortgage is a uniquely American thing. In other countries, loans are shorter and homeowners are forced to frequently reprice at current market terms.

Most mortgages in the U.K. reprice every two years, so interest rates have a direct effect on discretionary income.

U.K. homeowners will be spending as much as 30% of their income on mortgage payments, up from about 20% previously, according to an estimate from Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan.

The bottom line: Those golden handcuffs that are keeping homeowners from moving are likely buoying the U.S. economy.