Young Americans blame SCOTUS, GOP for unforgiven student loan debt

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: The Generation Lab; Chart: Axios Visuals

Young Americans are piling the blame for their student debt balances on conservatives, according to a poll by Generation Lab provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: The high court's recent decisions on education, including student loans and affirmative action, could drive young voters to the polls.

Tens of millions of borrowers in the U.S. collectively owe more than $1 trillion.

Catch up quick: The Supreme Court's six conservative justices recently killed President Biden's historic forgiveness plan — and the coming payment resumption carries significant economic and political implications.

Under Biden's plan, qualifying borrowers would have been forgiven for loans up to $10,000 if they made under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Its announcement last summer incited immediate GOP backlash.

Republicans drove the lawsuits challenging it, criticizing it as a "bailout for the wealthy," and GOP presidential candidates immediately praised the Supreme Court's decision.

By the numbers: Most respondents blamed SCOTUS and the GOP for student debt going unforgiven

47% said the Supreme Court was responsible.

38% said the Republicans were responsible.

10% said Biden was responsible.

5% said Democrats were responsible.

More than half of respondents did not agree with the court's ruling last month, according to Generation Lab.

17% agreed with the decision, and 21% were unsure.

Three-quarters of people polled said they were aware of the SCOTUS ruling prior to the poll.

Driving the news: Meanwhile, Biden has begun rolling out his plan B and aims to appeal to young voters.

The administration said Friday it would alleviate $39 billion of debt for 804,000 borrowers.

The Biden re-election campaign could lose voters who care about student debt forgiveness if it doesn't clearly align with them, said Analilia Mejia, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy Action.

"They obviously need to ensure that there is high enthusiasm across the voting bloc to secure victory" in 2024, she said.

Of note: Public confidence in the Supreme Court has been staggeringly low in recent months, particularly since it overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Young people are right. It's a radicalized Supreme Court," Mejia said.

The big picture: The coming student loan cliff is the latest in a string of withdrawals of pandemic-era supports.

Federal student loan payments will resume in October after years of Covid-related pauses.

Americans with student loan debt tend to be younger, with lower incomes — they're spending a higher share of their income already, so an additional monthly payment will hurt.

Methodology: The Generation Lab, which measures youth trends and perspectives, polled 783 college students and recent graduates nationwide between July 12-17 about who's responsible for student loans not being forgiven.

Go deeper: Who owes the most in federal student loans