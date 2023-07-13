The cast of "Oppenheimer" at the movie's French premiere in Paris on July 11, 2023. Photo: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Stars of director Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer" left the United Kingdom premiere of the movie after an actors union voted to strike against Hollywood studios on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Why it matters: SAG-AFTRA's strike essentially shuts down Hollywood, as it coincides with the Writers Guild of America's strike, which began in May.

Members of both unions are seeking higher wages and residual pay, better working conditions and protections against artificial intelligence.

What they're saying: Nolan at the premiere said the actors and actresses left to "write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG," according to CNN.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, the stars of Oppenheimer, left the premiere as the strike began, Nolan said, per BBC.

The big picture: In addition to threatening the progress of dozens of productions, the strikes may also effect promotional events of upcoming movies, such as Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie."

