Top House Republicans ramp up Hunter Biden probe

Republican-led House committees on Thursday requested more than a dozen transcribed interviews with government personnel involved in the high-profile federal investigation of Hunter Biden.

Why it matters: It's a significant expansion of House Republicans' probe into the president's son, and could lead to messy and protracted legal battles ahead of the 2024 election.

Driving the news: House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Oversight Committee James Comer (R-Ky.) and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) on Thursday sent letters to top officials at the DOJ, IRS and Secret Service requesting the interviews.

"We need to hear from these federal employees and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power," the three committee chairs said in a joint statement.

The committee leaders also threatened to use subpoenas if they don't get what they're looking for. "Please be aware that the Committees will resort to compulsory process to obtain the required testimony," the letters said.

The backdrop: The investigation concerns allegations from an IRS whistleblower that Biden administration officials meddled in U.S. Attorney David Weiss' investigation into the president's son, which resulted in a plea deal.

Republicans have railed against the deal — in which Biden agreed to plead guilty to two felonies for not paying taxes, as well as a gun felony — calling it evidence of a two-track justice system that benefits Democrats.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has spent the week threatening an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland if the whistleblower's allegations prove true.

By the numbers: The lawmakers requested interviews with nine employees from the DOJ — including Weiss — two from the FBI and two from the IRS.

They also asked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to make available any agents involved in an alleged tip off from the FBI that Hunter Biden would be interviewed by IRS investigators.

The other side: The DOJ confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment further.

What we're watching: Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are both scheduled to testify to the Judiciary Committee in the coming months.