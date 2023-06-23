Tropical Storm Cindy makes history as it forms in central Atlantic

The likely path of Tropical Storm Cindy as of 11pm Thursday ET. Photo: NOAA

Tropical Storm Cindy formed over the central tropical Atlantic on Thursday night, becoming the third named storm of the season.

Why it matters: It's the first time on record that two Atlantic tropical cyclones have formed in June in the area known as the Main Development Region (MDR), as Tropical Storm Bret continues to be active in the Caribbean, meteorologist Eric Fisher notes.

Zoom out: This notable development comes as ocean temperatures are at record highs in the North Atlantic and other regions.

The warmth is believed to be caused by human-caused climate change, as well as prevailing weather patterns that have slackened winds across much of this region, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

State of play: Tropical Storm Cindy was moving at an estimated 14 mph west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph after forming some 1,110 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, per a National Hurricane Center 11pm bulletin.

Meanwhile, the NHC said Tropical Storm Bret was moving at 18 mph about 35 miles south of St. Lucia.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to Bret's movements.

