House to vote on measure censuring Adam Schiff

The House is expected to vote this week on a measure to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Why it matters: The resolution was introduced the same day former President Trump was arrested over federal charges of mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), a Trump loyalist and member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, introduced the resolution.

Driving the news: Luna, in a floor speech on Tuesday, introduced the resolution to condemn Schiff and fine him $16 million over the former Intelligence Committee chair's allegations of ties between Trump and Russia.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) removed Schiff as the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee earlier this year.

A censure is a severe reprimand by the House of Representatives reserved for serious infractions that don’t reach the threshold of expulsion.

The $16 million figure is half the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump, Luna said.

The other side: Schiff said in a tweet from his campaign Twitter account that the resolution is an effort to "distract from Trump’s indictment and retaliate against me for impeaching him."

The tweet linked to a fundraising page for his 2024 Senate campaign.

What's next: The privileged resolution, which needs only a simple majority to pass, must be considered on the floor by Thursday.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's (D-Mass.) office said a procedural vote on the measure is expected on Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) told reporters the vote could occur as early as Tuesday night, and that GOP members are "split" on it.

What we're hearing: House Republican leadership supports the resolution and is working with Luna on the best time to bring it to a vote so it has the greatest possible chance of passing, a senior GOP aide told Axios.