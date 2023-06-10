Trump post-indictment video uses Matt Damon’s voice from "Air"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Trump rolled out a new video on Truth Social on Saturday, in the wake of being indicted for 37 felony counts related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice in a federal classified documents probe.

Driving the news: The two-minute video uses actor Matt Damon's monologue from "Air" as narration.

Ben Affleck's biographical sports drama "Air" tells the story of Nike's rise to sneaker dominance.

Of note: Trump's post also includes a link to donate money.

What they're saying: "No matter how viciously they attack me, I will NEVER, EVER SURRENDER," Trump said.

"With your support, we will once again surge even higher and prove that our America First movement truly is UNSTOPPABLE," he added.

Go Deeper: