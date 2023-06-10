2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump post-indictment video uses Matt Damon’s voice from "Air"
Former President Trump rolled out a new video on Truth Social on Saturday, in the wake of being indicted for 37 felony counts related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice in a federal classified documents probe.
Driving the news: The two-minute video uses actor Matt Damon's monologue from "Air" as narration.
- Ben Affleck's biographical sports drama "Air" tells the story of Nike's rise to sneaker dominance.
Of note: Trump's post also includes a link to donate money.
What they're saying: "No matter how viciously they attack me, I will NEVER, EVER SURRENDER," Trump said.
- "With your support, we will once again surge even higher and prove that our America First movement truly is UNSTOPPABLE," he added.
