48 mins ago - Technology

Tech's money isn't buying candidates' 2024 love

Ryan Heath
Illustration of a voting booth surrounded by crumpled hundred-dollar bills.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Presidential politics is serving tech leaders something they're not used to: irrelevance.

  • From low-polling tech founder candidates to low-impact mega donors, big tech wallets are finding it hard to make a dent in the 2024 race.

Why it matters: The leading 2024 candidates — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — are the biggest Silicon Valley skeptics in the field.

  • TV made John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Digital campaigning helped Barack Obama win the White House. And Donald Trump smartly exploited Twitter messages and Facebook ads.
  • But tech's current generative-AI wave is less likely to benefit any single candidate than to become a weapon of choice for foreign adversaries working to undermine American democracy and Americans seeking cheap ways to generate misinformation.

Driving the news: Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), who sold his software startup to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001, launched his GOP candidacy Wednesday.

Yes, but: While tech fortunes are funding candidates unlikely to make a difference in 2024 — unless one of the front-runners suddenly keels over — the front-runners are laying out agendas hostile to tech-industry interests.

  • President Biden is a long-standing skeptic of Facebook and its parent company Meta, telling the New York Times editorial board in 2020: “I’ve never been a fan of Facebook.”
  • Republican front-runner Donald Trump is still nursing what he sees as tech-inflicted wounds from 2020, when his persistent lying about the 2020 election's outcome and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol led major platforms to ban him — policies they're now unwinding.
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, polling above 20 percent in the Republican race, on Tuesday signed into state law a "digital bill of rights" that's pitched as a privacy broadside against Big Tech.

Longer-shot candidates are taking dollars from or shots at tech with little impact either way.

Flashback: The 2020 Democratic primary featured two tech founder candidates who flamed out: Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang.

Between the lines: Tech minted a lot of billionaires over the past two decades, and their ideological spectrum is no longer limited to the Obama-era stereotype of the Silicon Valley progressive.

  • Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, a 2016 Trump supporter, invested more than $30 million in 2022 Republican midterm candidates — but branded the results a “depressing disaster” and may sit out 2024.
  • A group of Silicon Valley's loudest founders and investors, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, is throwing their weight behind vaccine denialist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s spoiler candidacy against Biden.
  • Elon Musk used his pulling power as Twitter owner to host events on the platform in recent weeks with both DeSantis (his glitch-ridden campaign launch) and Kennedy.

Be smart: Tech companies can have more election impact with their misinformation policies than their founders or investors have with their wallets.

  • Right now, they are unwinding the policies and safeguards they put in place for 2020 and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
  • They're making these changes just as the generative AI boom is mass-marketing the ability to produce and share torrents of junk content.

What’s next: Both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are headed back to the Bay Area to fundraise — starting June 13.

