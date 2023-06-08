Tech's money isn't buying candidates' 2024 love

Share on email (opens in new window)

Presidential politics is serving tech leaders something they're not used to: irrelevance.

From low-polling tech founder candidates to low-impact mega donors, big tech wallets are finding it hard to make a dent in the 2024 race.

Why it matters: The leading 2024 candidates — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — are the biggest Silicon Valley skeptics in the field.

TV made John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Digital campaigning helped Barack Obama win the White House. And Donald Trump smartly exploited Twitter messages and Facebook ads.

But tech's current generative-AI wave is less likely to benefit any single candidate than to become a weapon of choice for foreign adversaries working to undermine American democracy and Americans seeking cheap ways to generate misinformation.

Driving the news: Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), who sold his software startup to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001, launched his GOP candidacy Wednesday.

Yes, but: While tech fortunes are funding candidates unlikely to make a difference in 2024 — unless one of the front-runners suddenly keels over — the front-runners are laying out agendas hostile to tech-industry interests.

President Biden is a long-standing skeptic of Facebook and its parent company Meta, telling the New York Times editorial board in 2020: “I’ve never been a fan of Facebook.”

Republican front-runner Donald Trump is still nursing what he sees as tech-inflicted wounds from 2020, when his persistent lying about the 2020 election's outcome and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol led major platforms to ban him — policies they're now unwinding.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, polling above 20 percent in the Republican race, on Tuesday signed into state law a "digital bill of rights" that's pitched as a privacy broadside against Big Tech.

Longer-shot candidates are taking dollars from or shots at tech with little impact either way.

Flashback: The 2020 Democratic primary featured two tech founder candidates who flamed out: Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang.

Between the lines: Tech minted a lot of billionaires over the past two decades, and their ideological spectrum is no longer limited to the Obama-era stereotype of the Silicon Valley progressive.

Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, a 2016 Trump supporter, invested more than $30 million in 2022 Republican midterm candidates — but branded the results a “depressing disaster” and may sit out 2024.

A group of Silicon Valley's loudest founders and investors, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, is throwing their weight behind vaccine denialist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s spoiler candidacy against Biden.

Elon Musk used his pulling power as Twitter owner to host events on the platform in recent weeks with both DeSantis (his glitch-ridden campaign launch) and Kennedy.

Be smart: Tech companies can have more election impact with their misinformation policies than their founders or investors have with their wallets.

Right now, they are unwinding the policies and safeguards they put in place for 2020 and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

They're making these changes just as the generative AI boom is mass-marketing the ability to produce and share torrents of junk content.

What’s next: Both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are headed back to the Bay Area to fundraise — starting June 13.