Tim Scott: Debt ceiling deal would give Biden "open checkbook"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said Wednesday that he would vote "no" on raising the debt ceiling, but praised House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) "ability to negotiate" the plan.

Driving the news: "Is it in our best interest as a nation to allow Joe Biden, someone who we cannot trust on spending, to have an open checkbook ... until the end of his term?" Scott said during an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday.

"The fact that the current deal allows for him to continue to spend, however much he does with no limit, is something that I can't support," Scott told Axios' Sophia Cai during his first in-person event since announcing his 2024 presidential bid.

Yes, but: Scott lauded McCarthy, who has faced threats to his speakership over the debt ceiling deal, saying: "[McCarthy] did a good job of figuring out how to negotiate with someone who did not want to negotiate."

The big picture: Scott, one of the most prominent Black Republicans, officially launched his 2024 presidential bid last week, presenting himself as a candidate focused on "freedom and hope and opportunity."

Scott's remarks come as House leaders are growing confident that the chamber could approve the debt ceiling deal as soon as Wednesday.

