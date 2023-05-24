Nvidia continues A.I.-fueled stock rampage

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nvidia's stock soared more than 20% after the chipmaker on Wednesday reported much better than expected quarterly results — and upped its forecast for the year, citing "surging demand."

Why it matters: Nvidia is one of the semiconductor companies considered to be at the center of the hype around artificial intelligence, which has supercharged its shares this year.

Context: It's a rare bit of 2021-vintage euphoria for a market still licking its wounds from an awful 2022.

Zoom in: Even before the latest earnings report it was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, with a gain of 109% in 2023.