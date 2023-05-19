Five TikTok creators are suing Montana's attorney general over plans to become the first state to impose a statewide ban of the popular Chinese-owned social media platform due to security concerns.

Why it matters: The lawsuit argues that the ban that would prohibit Montana residents from using the app infringes on First Amendment rights and is "unconstitutional and preempted by federal law."

"Montana has no authority to enact laws advancing what it believes should be the United States’ foreign policy or its national security interests, nor may Montana ban an entire forum for communication based on its perceptions that some speech shared through that forum, though protected by the First Amendment, is dangerous," argues the suit, filed in federal court in Missoula late Wednesday.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said after Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed the bill into law Wednesday that he expected a legal challenge and was "fully prepared" to defend the legislation that's due to take effect Jan. 1.

What they're saying: "Montana can no more ban its residents from viewing or posting to TikTok than it could ban The Wall Street Journal because of who owns it or the ideas it publishes," states the suit, which names state Knudsen as the defendant.

"Even if Montana could regulate any of the speech that users share through TikTok, SB 419 wields a sledgehammer when the First Amendment requires a scalpel."

The other side: When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Knudsen shared earlier comment by the attorney general in response to the bill being signed into law in which he vowed to defend any legal challenges.

"TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party spying tool that poses a threat to every Montanan," Knudsen said as he thanked Gianforte and the Montana Legislature "for working with me to protect Montanans privacy and security."

"I hope other states recognize the dangers of TikTok and follow suit," he added.

