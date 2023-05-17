Montana first U.S. state to ban TikTok

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law Wednesday a bill banning TikTok statewide, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Why it matters: A growing number of Republican-led states have issued TikTok bans on government-issued devices after the FBI warned of possible threats to national security posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform, but Montana is the first state to impose a total ban on the app.

A TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the ban is an infringement of First Amendment rights.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Dan Primack: This is a major escalation. It's one thing to ban a popular social media app on government devices. Quite another to ban for all residents.

Zoom out: Beijing has said there's no evidence that TikTok threatens any country's national security. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress in March that the app's parent company ByteDance is not an agent of China's ruling Communist Party.

But the U.S., the EU, Canada, and several other nations have in recent months moved to impose bans and other restrictions on the app in relation to official government devices.

The Biden Administration has warned TikTok that it faces a ban in the U.S. if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, does not sell its stake in the U.S. version of the app.

What we're watching: The Montana Department of Justice will be responsible for investigating any potential violations of the ban, according to the bill, which was passed by the state's legislature last month.

The legislation "would prohibit the operation of TikTok in Montana by the company and users, internet service providers from offering TikTok, and mobile application stores from providing the option to download the application," per a statement from the state attorney general's office.

"Internet service providers and companies that violate the ban would face a $10,000 fine per day for each violation," while residents would not be fined.

Representatives for Gianforte and the attorney general did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on how Montana authorities plan to enforce the ban.

What they're saying: "To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana," Gianforte tweeted Wednesday evening.

The other side: "Governor Gianforte has signed a bill that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok," the TikTok spokesperson said.

"We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana."

Go deeper: The political realities that make a national TikTok ban tricky