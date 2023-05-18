Skip to main content
Texas set to ban trans medical care for minors

Rebecca Falconer
People protest bills HB 1686 and SB 14 during a 'Fight For Our Lives' rally at the Texas State Capitol on March 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

People protest anti-trans bills at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, in March. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A bill that would prohibit doctors from providing some gender-affirming care to children under 18 is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk after the legislation passed in the state's Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday.

The big picture: The Senate voted 19-12 in favor of the bill that would bar transgender children from accessing surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapies on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

Meanwhile, the Texas House earlier Wednesday approved Senate Bill 15, which would ban trans athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity.

Don't forget: Major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association have warned that restricting gender-affirming care could have a detrimental effect on the mental health of transgender youth.

Of note: Transgender children who are already receiving treatment for gender-affirming care would have to be "weaned off" in a "medically appropriate" manner, according to the bill.

What we're watching: Representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on whether he intended to sign the bill, but if he were to do so it would take effect on Sept. 1.

Zoom out: More than a dozen states have passed similar bans.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

