Texas set to ban trans medical care for minors

People protest anti-trans bills at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, in March. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A bill that would prohibit doctors from providing some gender-affirming care to children under 18 is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk after the legislation passed in the state's Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday.

The big picture: The Senate voted 19-12 in favor of the bill that would bar transgender children from accessing surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapies on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 14, which passed in the House on Monday, is one of several anti-transgender rights measures rapidly advancing in the Texas Legislature along party-line votes.

Meanwhile, the Texas House earlier Wednesday approved Senate Bill 15, which would ban trans athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity.

Don't forget: Major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association have warned that restricting gender-affirming care could have a detrimental effect on the mental health of transgender youth.

Of note: Transgender children who are already receiving treatment for gender-affirming care would have to be "weaned off" in a "medically appropriate" manner, according to the bill.

What we're watching: Representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on whether he intended to sign the bill, but if he were to do so it would take effect on Sept. 1.

Zoom out: More than a dozen states have passed similar bans.

As Republican-led states have worked to limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth, several Democratic-controlled legislatures have moved to protect it.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.