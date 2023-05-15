Virginia congressman says staff attacked by assailant who was looking for him

Two members of Rep. Gerry Connolly's (D-Va.) staff were hospitalized on Monday morning after an assailant attacked them with a baseball bat, the Virginia congressman said in a statement.

Driving the news: Connolly said the attacker entered his Fairfax, Va., office and "asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff."

The suspect was taken into custody, according to Connolly and the Fairfax City Police.

"Both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said. "Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need."

Connolly commended his staff who "make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day," calling the attack "unconscionable and devastating."

The big picture: The attack comes on the heels of a series of security threats against members of Congress and their families, including the Jan. 6 riot, the Good Friday attack and the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

What they're saying: "The safety of our Members and of our staff remains of paramount importance, particularly given the increased instances of political violence in our country," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Jeffries said he has asked the House Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol Police to "continue their focus on collaborating with our Members."

"We must collectively take every available precaution to protect Members and our staff," Jeffries said.

Editor note: This story was updated with a statement from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.