Virginia congressman says staff attacked by assailant who was looking for him
Two members of Rep. Gerry Connolly's (D-Va.) staff were hospitalized on Monday morning after an assailant attacked them with a baseball bat, the Virginia congressman said in a statement.
Driving the news: Connolly said the attacker entered his Fairfax, Va., office and "asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff."
- The suspect was taken into custody, according to Connolly and the Fairfax City Police.
- "Both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said. "Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need."
- Connolly commended his staff who "make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day," calling the attack "unconscionable and devastating."
The big picture: The attack comes on the heels of a series of security threats against members of Congress and their families, including the Jan. 6 riot, the Good Friday attack and the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
What they're saying: "The safety of our Members and of our staff remains of paramount importance, particularly given the increased instances of political violence in our country," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.
- Jeffries said he has asked the House Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol Police to "continue their focus on collaborating with our Members."
- "We must collectively take every available precaution to protect Members and our staff," Jeffries said.
Editor note: This story was updated with a statement from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.