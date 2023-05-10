Read: The 13-count indictment against George Santos

Share on email (opens in new window)

George Santos walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was indicted on 13 counts, including charges of wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: The embattled lawmaker has been arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned in a Long Island courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

The big picture: Santos faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said that the indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, "seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

Zoom out: Santos has been under investigation by federal, state and local authorities as well as by the House Ethics Committee, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Read the indictment: