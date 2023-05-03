Russia claims Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin

View of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow. Photo: Natalie Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of trying to launch an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin with the aim of killing Russian President Vladimir Putin, multiple Russian state media outlets reported.

Driving the news: The Kremlin press service said that two drones attempted to attack Putin's residence in the Kremlin but were disabled by Russian forces, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

There were no victims and no damage to the Kremlin's buildings, per TASS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti Wednesday that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time because he had been working at another residence outside Moscow.

What they're saying: Moscow said that it regarded the incident as "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade," per TASS.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin added, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

The big picture: Russia has accused Ukraine of a number of attacks on Russian soil since the start of the war.

Ukraine has denied responsibility for, or not commented on, most of these incidents.

What to watch: Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to Moscow's accusation.