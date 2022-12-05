Ukraine hit with new wave of Russian missile strikes
Russia launched a fresh wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, continuing attacks on critical infrastructure as the war stretches into winter.
Driving the news: "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, wrote in a Telegram post.
- Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and injured three others, Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram. Several private houses were destroyed, he added.
- The cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih also reported explosions. In Odesa, a missile strike left the city without water after cutting the power supply to pumping stations, AP reported.
- "Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities and related emergency power outages," Ukraine's electric utility, Ukrenergo, wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
State of play: An air base in Russia was rocked by an explosion on Monday, according to state media. Officials said they were also investigating reports of a blast at another base.
- The explosion of a fuel truck at an airfield near Ryazan, southwest of Moscow, killed at least three people and injured six others, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. It also damaged a plane.
- Russian officials said they were investigating reports of an explosion near a military base in Engels, in Russia's Saratov region.
- Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin wrote in a Telegram post that "no civilian infrastructure was damaged" and that authorities were investigating whether any incident had occurred at military facilities.
The big picture: The Engels air base houses strategic bombers that have previously been used to launch strikes on Ukraine and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The Ryazan air base is a hub for long-range flight tankers that can refuel bombers while in the air, per AP.
- Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosions. Other explosions have occurred within Russian territory, though those were much closer to the Ukrainian border.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.