Ukraine hit with new wave of Russian missile strikes

A building burns after shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on Dec. 4. Photo: Yevhen Titov/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched a fresh wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, continuing attacks on critical infrastructure as the war stretches into winter.

Driving the news: "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, wrote in a Telegram post.

Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and injured three others, Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram. Several private houses were destroyed, he added.

The cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih also reported explosions. In Odesa, a missile strike left the city without water after cutting the power supply to pumping stations, AP reported.

"Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities and related emergency power outages," Ukraine's electric utility, Ukrenergo, wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

State of play: An air base in Russia was rocked by an explosion on Monday, according to state media. Officials said they were also investigating reports of a blast at another base.

The explosion of a fuel truck at an airfield near Ryazan, southwest of Moscow, killed at least three people and injured six others, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. It also damaged a plane.

Russian officials said they were investigating reports of an explosion near a military base in Engels, in Russia's Saratov region.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin wrote in a Telegram post that "no civilian infrastructure was damaged" and that authorities were investigating whether any incident had occurred at military facilities.

The big picture: The Engels air base houses strategic bombers that have previously been used to launch strikes on Ukraine and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Ryazan air base is a hub for long-range flight tankers that can refuel bombers while in the air, per AP.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosions. Other explosions have occurred within Russian territory, though those were much closer to the Ukrainian border.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.