Ukraine claims rare drone strike on target in Russia

A man repairs his house damaged in Russian attack as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Nikopol, Ukraine on March 3. Photo: Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian special forces on Monday claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a military watch tower in Russia's Bryansk region.

Why it matters: It's a rare public admission of a strike on a target inside Russia.

Driving the news: Kraken, a Ukrainian special forces unit, posted a video showing the attack on its Telegram channel. It's unclear exactly when the attack took place.

The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod also said Monday that Russian air defenses shot down three missiles in the city of Novy Oskol, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Russia has also launched a new series of drone attacks at Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group's efforts to capture the city of Bakhmut after six months of brutal combat, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ukrainian forces downed the majority of the drones sent toward Ukrainian cities, per the Journal.

