House passes McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal

House Republicans on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) legislation to raise the debt ceiling through 2024 and slash government spending.

Why it matters: The bill is going nowhere with Senate Democrats and the White House firmly opposed, but it serves as a demonstration that Republicans can get votes behind a debt limit proposal.

McCarthy aims to jumpstart negotiations with President Biden, who has been firm in his demands for a "clean" debt ceiling increase.

Driving the news: The House voted 217-215 to pass the bill along party lines on Wednesday afternoon.

In the end four House Republicans voted against the bill, after overnight revisions ended the objections from Corn Belt Republicans as well as demands from conservative members to tighten work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid.

The big picture: The debt ceiling could be hit as soon as June, thanks to lower tax receipts.