This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20 shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. Photo: AFP/RSF via Getty Images

The U.S. military has evacuated U.S. Embassy personnel and their families from Sudan, President Biden announced late Saturday, as the fighting in the capital Khartoum and other cities across the country entered its second week.

The big picture: Despite several attempts at a temporary cease-fire over the last few days, fighting between the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — known as Hemedti — has continued largely unabated.

What they're saying: "I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and connection with the people of Sudan," Biden said in a statement.

Biden thanked the military, as well as Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which he said were "critical to the success of our operation."

He also said the U.S. was "working closely with our allies and partners" to help assist Americans in Sudan, "to the extent possible."

"This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It’s unconscionable and it must stop," Biden added.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a separate statement that he directed the embassy to suspend operations "due to the serious and growing security risks created by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces."

The fighting "posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy personnel," he added.

State of play: The U.S. in recent days had moved troops to Djoubti to prepare for a possible evacuation of diplomatic staff and their families.

The Sudanese military said in a statement early Saturday, that al-Burhan had agreed to facilitate the evacuations of foreign nationals from several countries, including the U.S., U.K., France and China.

The RSF said in a tweet early Sunday that it "coordinated with the U.S Forces Mission consisting of 6 aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning." The tweet added it had "supervised all the necessary arrangements that preceded the evacuation process."

It was unclear what role, if any, either of the two sides played in the American evacuation.

The U.S. embassy on Saturday issued a security alert, advising U.S. citizens to shelter in place. It added that due "to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, it is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens."

Catch up quick: The recent fighting erupted more than a week ago as growing tensions between al-Burhan and Hemedti boiled over.

The pair led a military coup in October 2021, derailing the transition to democracy that began after the ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising four years ago.

But disagreements between the two generals began to rapidly escalate, particularly after the military, RSF and a coalition of civilian parties last December signed a preliminary political deal in which the military agreed to hand over power.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands have been injured in the recent fighting.

Some parts of the country are suffering a humanitarian crisis that the UN has called in recent days "catastrophic."

