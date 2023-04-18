Rival generals agree to 24-hour cease-fire in Sudan

This file picture composite shows Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) on June 29, 2019 and Sudanese paramilitary commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on June 18, 2019. Photos: Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images

The Sudanese military and the rival Rapid Support Forces said on Tuesday they would observe a 24-hour cease-fire after four days of deadly fighting across the country.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke separately to Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces who is known as Hemedti, after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was attacked and proposed a 24-hour truce to allow "the Sudanese to be safely reunited with families and to obtain desperately needed relief supplies."

The UN and other aid groups suspended many of their humanitarian programs after aid workers and their offices came under attack in the four days of fighting between the military and RSF. Three World Food Program workers were killed in the fighting in North Darfur.

"We cannot deliver when our staff is attacked, is thrown out of their offices, when their offices are destroyed, their vehicles looted, and sometimes even their residencies being under fire or destroyed," UN special envoy for Sudan Volker Perthes told reporters on Monday

The World Health Organization, citing Sudan's Ministry of Health, said on Tuesday that at least 270 people had been killed and 2,600 others injured in the fighting. Hospitals have also come under attack and are facing supply shortages, according to the UN and the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors.

Details: Army Gen. Shams el-Din Kabbashi told Al Arabiya TV that the cease-fire would begin at 6pm local time and only last for 24 hours.

A shorter humanitarian truce on Sunday had not been fully observed.

Catch up quick: The recent fighting erupted on Saturday in the capital Khartoum and in other cities across the country as growing tensions between al-Burhan and Hemedti boiled over.

The pair led a military coup in October 2021, derailing the transition to democracy that began after the ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising four years ago.

But disagreements between two the generals began to rapidly escalate, particularly after the military, RSF and a coalition of civilian parties last December signed a preliminary political deal in which the military agreed to hand over power.

The recent fighting threatens to plunge Sudan into a wider conflict and make the country's shift to civilian rule even more difficult.

